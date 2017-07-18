Here are the best-selling car brands by country…

In 2016, Volkswagen claimed the title of the world’s best-selling automaker. But, according to a British company’s analysis, Toyota was the most popular brand in nearly 50 countries across the globe last year.

Regtransfers, which bills itself as the UK’s largest numberplate dealer, has looked at the figures and created a nifty infographic showing the top-selling automakers by country. Of course, the image you see below (which is expandable by clicking) doesn’t include every single country on earth, likely because reliable sales statistics are hard to come by in some regions.

Still, it makes for interesting reading, and suggests that Toyota dominated the market in 49 countries, with Volkswagen (14) and Ford (eight) next in line. Renault and Skoda followed with six countries apiece, while Dacia and Fiat were tops in five countries each.

Check out the infographic below (click the image to expand and then zoom in)…