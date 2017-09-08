Here is the Evora GT430 Sport … fastest Lotus ever

About a month after Lotus debuted its menacing Evora GT430 comes the Evora GT430 Sport – the fastest production Lotus ever made with the Hethel-based manufacturer claiming a top speed of 315 km/h.

Like the Evora GT430, the Sport uses the same supercharged Toyota 2GR-FZE 3,0-litre V6 developing 321 kW (430 hp) and 440 Nm. Where the GT430 was only available as a manual, the Sport is offered in both a six-speed manual or automatic transmission – the latter model equipped with a torque converter and the engine tuned to deliver 450 N.m of torque.

Tipping the scales at 1248 kg (10 kg lighter than standard) and with a power-to-mass ratio of 257 kW per tonne, the Evora GT430 Sport will accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 3,6 seconds and continue on to reach a top speed of 315 km/h,. That makes it 10 km/h faster than the GT430 and now officially the fastest production Lotus ever.

The changes over the GT430 are made in respect of weight reduction and the removal of some aerodynamic kit, including the GT430’s massive rear wing, and the introduction of light weight bodywork. A carbon-fibre, roof, front and rear bumpers, rear quarter panels, engine hatch and integrated rear spoiler are all standard fit.

The vehicle is fitted with Öhlins TTX two-way adjustable dampers, four-piston, ventilated brakes all round, a limited slip differential, and a fully adjustable traction control system. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres are standard fair too, 245/35 R19 up front and 295/30 R20 at the rear.

Lotus has begun taking orders from its UK customers and the GT430 Sport has a starting price of £104 500 … around R1,7 million.