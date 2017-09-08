Here it is: the BMW X7 iPerformance

This is the BMW X7 iPerformance; a juggernaut crossover concept that previews next year’s production X7. The crossover pictured above also introduces a new eDrive powertrain that will be coupled with a twin-turbo petrol engine.

Like the 7 Series, the The X7 will be the brand’s largest and most luxurious offering in its crossover range.This concept also previews the design philosophy that we can expect to see in future BMW’s future X-models.

To make it more inviting to its occupants, the X7 iPerformance’s cabin adopts warm colours and ‘select’ materials, while the large panoramic glass roof increases the sense of interior space. Inside you’ll find three rows of two seats upholstered in dark olive-bronze leather with discreet gold accenting, four of which are individually set to optimise legroom.

Each individual seat hosts a personalised infotainment system with gesture control. Among the highlights up front are a model-specific instrument panel and centre console design, a new 12,3-inch digital instrument cluster and touch screen infotainment system, a backlit crystal glass finish for the gear selector lever, iDrive Controller and multifunction buttons.

The BMW X7 iPerformance Concept will be on display at Frankfurt this weekend, possibly alongside a new Vision-badged concept depicted in the gallery above.