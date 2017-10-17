Here it is: the Polestar 1 hybrid sportscar

A few months ago it was revealed that Polestar would be branching off from Volvo Cars as a separate division aimed at focusing on EV production for the Swedish manufacturer. Accordingly, the new division has revealed details and images of its maiden creation, the Polestar 1.

The Polestar 1 is an electric performance hybrid delivering 448 kW and 1 000 N.m of torque via a Volvo-built 2,0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine (powering the front wheels) and a twin electric motor system (one on each rear wheel). While relatable performance figures have yet to be released, we do know that the 1 features an electric (emissions free) range of 150 km.

The Polestar 1 adopts a 2+2 GT layout built around Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture, though Polestar claim to have adapted around 50% of this platform to suit their needs, including weight management. That said, the Polestar 1 is 650 mm shorter than a current S90 sedan.

Maintaining its close relationship with this fellow Swedish manufacturer, the Polestar 1 features an all-new Öhlins Continuously Controlled Electronic Suspension offering more intuitive and customisable adaptive damper settings. The Akebono-sourced braking system is comprised of six-piston calipers, front and rear, with 400 mm disks all around.

The Polestar 1’s also features torque vectoring via a rear axle-mounted planetary gear setup, as opposed to relying on a traditional traction control-based system.

The Polestar 1 will enter production by the middle of 2019 with annual production forecast at 500 units.