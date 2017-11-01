Here’s a first look at the 2018 Jeep Wrangler

Although very little finer detail accompanies its release, here is a first image of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler; the iconic SUV its maker labels its most capable off-roader ever to date. While the new Wrangler remains true to its predecessor in terms of styling, some modern touches have been added.

Trim lines revealed here include Sahara and Rubicon variants. Notable visual differences between the old and new Wrangler include updated fender and new headlamps and indicator lenses. Jeep claims the design offers improved aerodynamics. Added presence on Rubicon models include an integrated roll cage and an old-school fold-down front windscreen for “off-road purists”.

Engine/transmission combinations have yet to been specified though Jeep has mentioned “advanced fuel-efficient powertrains” to be offered on the Jeep Wrangler. It’s not yet clear whether the range will include a naturally aspirated 3,6-litre V6 and 2,8-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel engine option.

Accordingly, Mopar has also revealed a catalogue of over 200 accessories that future owners of the new Wrangler will have to choose from. These include lift-kits, deadlock-capable wheels, off-road bumpers, LED off-road lights and “rock rails”.

Customers will also be able to spec roof rails or a soft top roof, a tailgate table and a moulded cargo tray to make the Wrangler that much more practical. Vehicle graphics and custom fuel caps are also offered.

More technical information around the new Jeep Wrangler will be revealed at the 2017 Los Angeles Auto Show later this month. The new Wrangler is expected to arrive in SA shortly after the 527 kW Grand Cherokee Trackhawk‘s launch.