Here’s a sneak peek at the new BMW X2

Late last year, BMW announced it would built an X2 that would slot in above the X1 (sharing its XKL platform) and below the family-focused X3. The crossover is expected to receive its official reveal in 2018, but thanks to High Snobiety, we now have an idea of what to expect from the sport compact crossover.

The British lifestyle publication gained access to an pre-production X2 to capture these pictures of it in an urban environment.

While most of the panels are different compared with those of the concept revealed last year, the X2 retains a lot of that vehicle’s proportioning (from what we can see through the lurid camouflage, at least). It’s resemblance to the X1 is also obvious.

The X2 will be officially revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September.