Here’s exactly how many cars McLaren sold in 2016

McLaren Automotive has announced a fourth consecutive year of profitability after record sales in 2016.

So, exactly how many units did the British automaker sell last year? Well, the brand says the figure reached 3 286 cars, which helped drive a profit before tax of £9,2-million (about R154,6-million) from an annual sales revenue of £649,8-million (R10,92-billion).

The record sales figure represents a 99% increase over 2015, with McLaren saying it “exceeded the company’s own expectations by almost 10%, with all geographic regions achieving sales growth”.

In its first full year of production, the Sports Series family accounted for 2 031 deliveries, the majority of which came from the recently introduced McLaren 570GT and 570S models. And the Super Series (which includes the 675LT Coupé and Spider derivatives)? Well, in total, some 1 255 Super Series cars were sold in 2016 (but maths addicts would have already worked that one out).

North America continued to be McLaren’s single largest market with deliveries of 1 139 cars, a 106% increase over 2015. Europe ended 2016 with 996 cars sold in total (an increase of 153%), while China accounted for 228 cars. The Asia Pacific region grew by 90%, while the newly combined Middle East, Africa and Central and South America region grew by 69%.

McLaren says it has an objective of producing more than 4 500 vehicles annually by the end of 2022, with at least 50% of these cars featuring hybrid powertrain technology.