Here’s exactly how many cars McLaren sold in 2016

McLaren Automotive has announced a fourth consecutive year of profitability after record sales in 2016.

So, exactly how many units did the British automaker sell last year? Well, the brand says the figure reached 3 286 cars, which helped drive a profit before tax of Â£9,2-million (about R154,6-million) from an annual sales revenue of Â£649,8-million (R10,92-billion).

The record sales figure represents a 99% increase over 2015, with McLaren saying it “exceeded the company’s own expectations by almost 10%, with all geographic regions achieving sales growth”.

In its first full year of production, the Sports Series family accounted for 2 031 deliveries, the majority of which came from the recently introduced McLaren 570GT and 570S models. And the Super Series (which includes the 675LT CoupÃ© and Spider derivatives)? Well, in total, some 1 255 Super Series cars were sold in 2016 (but maths addicts would have already worked that one out).

North America continued to be McLaren’s single largest market with deliveries of 1 139 cars, a 106% increase over 2015. Europe ended 2016 withÂ 996 cars sold in total (an increase of 153%), while China accounted for 228 cars. The Asia Pacific region grew by 90%, while the newly combined Middle East, Africa and Central and South America region grew by 69%.

McLaren says it has an objective of producing more than 4 500 vehicles annually by the end of 2022, with at least 50% of these cars featuring hybrid powertrain technology.