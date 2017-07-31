Here’s how expensive we could spec a base BMW 318i

If you’ve ever spent any time playing around with the online configurators from the German or British premium automakers, you’ll know that options generally don’t come cheap.

So, for a bit of fun we decided to see just how expensive we could make a base BMW 3 Series (which, incidentally, has been our Top 12 winner in the compact executive class for the past five years running) by adding as many optional extras as possible. Take note, of course, that some packages and options can’t be specified in conjunction with others, so this exercise represents more than a mere tallying up of prices. Indeed, plenty of trial and error saw us arrive at this final result.

We went for the entry-level 318i, fitted with the brand’s 1,5-litre turbo-triple mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which is priced (sans extras) at R498 100. As bare-bones a 3 Series as you can currently buy new in South Africa, then…

So, just how much could we add to the price in the form of options? A whopping R416 200, which takes the total for our cheeky little build to R914 300. Yes, for a three-cylinder 3 Series…

We specced our 318i in Tanzanite Blue Metallic (R28 900) and added 19-inch light alloys with mixed tyres for a further R33 100, as part of the Luxury Line package. Inside, we specified lashings of extra BMW Individual leather in Kashmir Beige (R31 800), a BMW Individual instrument panel finished in leather (R18 500) and a splash of Sycamore fine-wood trim (R5 400).



Then we opted for the navigation package for a further R24 900, before adding a Harmon Kardon surround sound system (R11 300) with preparation for Apple CarPlay (R6 300), convenience telephony (R6 200) and a TV function (R8 500).

We also ticked boxes for adaptive LED headlamps (R17 100), headlamp washers (R3 600), surround view (R10 100), a glass sunroof (R11 600) and an electrically operated trailer tow hitch (R11 400).

We then decided to take care of the comfort of our rear passengers, adding a seat heating function (R4 700), sun protection glazing (R4 100) and roller sun-blinds for the rear screen (R3 900) and rear side windows (R2 200). Adaptive M suspension (R15 300) also tickled our fancy, as did tyre pressure monitoring (R4 500).

Plenty more extras – from driving assistance features such as parking sensors and a lane-change warning system to sports seats, special Anthracite roof lining and heating for the steering wheel – were also added. You can check out our full build here…

And the cheapest option on our blinged-up 318i? Folding rear-seat headrests for the princely sum of R700…

Think you can do better (and by better, we mean more expensive)? Check out our full build here and then head over to BMW SA’s configurator and try to make an even pricier, manual 318i…