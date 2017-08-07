Here’s how expensive we could spec a base C-Class…

This is the base Mercedes-Benz C180 (in manual) we created ... and specified to a whopping R894 100.
August 7th 2017CAR magazine

Recently, for a bit of fun, we played around with BMW South Africa’s online configurator to see exactly how expensive we could make a base 318i (in manual), by adding all manner of options. And now we’ve decided to turn our attention to its main competitor, the entry-level Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Yes, we spent a little time on the Stuttgart-based automaker’s local configurator, speccing up a base C180. For the record, this derivative is powered by 1,6-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. The basic price? R496 798…

Highlights of the standard features list include 17-inch alloys, seven airbags, climate control, tyre-pressure monitoring, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

So, just how much could we add to the price in the form of options? A substantial R397 302, which takes the total for this particular build to R894 100 (plus R798 for CO2 emissions tax, which takes us to R894 898).

Take note, of course, that some packages and options can’t be specified in conjunction with others, so this exercise represents more than a mere tallying up of prices. In addition, we found that doggedly sticking with a manual gearbox meant we couldn’t add a handful of options, from ambient interior lighting (rather weirdly) and keyless go through to a few driver assistance functions (selecting these forces an upgrade to the 9G-tronic transmission).

We specced our C180 in “Diamond White” bright metallic (R20 000) and added 19-inch AMG multi-spoke alloys (R14 000). Inside, we opted for Cranberry Red/Black leather (R16 200), with a smattering of high-gloss brown wood trim (R4 600), plus some softer trim for the dashboard and door beltlines (R8 100).

Special kit we went for included a lane-tracking package (R12 600), the Airmatic “dynamic handling” package (R19 900), a parking package (R16 300) and the night package (R16 000), including heat-insulating dark-tinted glass. We also gleefully helped ourselves to a full electrically adjustable driver’s seat (R14 200).

Then, of course, we felt obliged to specify the AMG Sports Exterior (R26 800) and the AMG Sports Interior (R15 000). Next came the posh Burmester surround sound system (R11 600), climatised front seats (R19 500) and the full Comand Online system (R28 500).

Other big-money purchases included a head-up display (R16 700), LED “intelligent” headlamps (R21 900), a panoramic sunroof (R18 900) and a touchpad with controller (R21 000). You can see the rest of our chosen options in the full build here.

Think you can do better (and by better, we mean more expensive)? Check out our full build here and then head over to Mercedes-Benz SA’s configurator and try to make an even pricier, manual C180…

  • Tigeress

    Can’t wait for the base A4 config. Which will be way over R1million surpassing both BMW & Merc.

    • Red_Baron1234

      Wanted to buy the new A$, but demo. Had only a few extras on Audi quoted me brand new prices for the extras. If I have taken a new one would have paid only R15000 extra.

  • disqus_hiF7NvKYKq

    Never to recoup all these temperamental go wrong unnecessary gizmos on resale value. These add-ons just one big ridiculous con by the automakers and consumers fall for it all the time.

    • Red_Baron1234

      Totally agree with you, one of these new immediately drop R80000, but then the extras is still excluded when you want to trade it in. BMW is even worse and you should even try Audi & VW. Buy Renault, Hyundai even Volvo that comes stock std with all the extras, but not new.

  • Wesley Lokadasen

    Since whne is the c180 a 1.5T?? Is it not 1595cc

  • Rach6J

    All the current models offered by Mercedes have all these extensive options, but the way I see it the most important (option) is not available: a spare tyre / biscuit wheel / or even the space in the boot well to store a biscuit! We all pay so much money for these cars, but the most critical item one would inevitably need is not and can’t be there, even if you’re willing to pay extra? No jack or tools provided either. Seems like MB is skimping? Or too concerned about the performance gain with the weight loss rather than customer practicality? Maybe the Germans don’t realize that there are other markets such as Africa where there isn’t a tyre shop that’s within a 50 mile radius to change out your run flats – I don’t know what’s worse – a Corolla overtaking you while you’re wobbling along the road in a 700k Benz on your runflat, hoping for a tyre shop nearby who might or might not have your tyre… or getting a roof carrier for a spare tyre on top before going on a road trip – now that will look really badass through that panoramic roof now wouldn’t it??