Here’s how many cars Aston Martin sold in H1 2017

Aston Martin has reported “sharply improved” financial results in the first half of 2017 amid rising global demand for its sports cars.

For the first six months of the year, the Gaydon-based company reported pre-tax profits of £21,1-million (about R355-million) – as opposed to a loss of £82,3-million (almost R1,4-billion) in the same period of 2016 – on revenues that increased to £410,4-million (around R6.9-billion).

So, how many cars were sold in the first half of 2017? Well, Aston Martin says global wholesale volumes rose by 67% to 2 439 vehicles.

Interestingly, the average selling price per model (excluding special editions) rose 25% to £149 000 (about R2,5-million), something the brand says was “principally driven” by the DB11 and a higher option take rate across the range.

“Aston Martin is accelerating financially with our third successive quarter of pre-tax profit. Our improving performance reflects rising demand for our new DB11 model, as well as for special edition vehicles and the ongoing benefits from our Second Century transformation plan,” said Andy Palmer, Aston Martin president and chief executive officer.