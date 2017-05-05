Here’s how many cars Ferrari sold in Q1 2017…

Wondering how Ferrari is doing so far this year? Well, it seems the Italian brand is in rude health, with its net revenue for the first quarter of 2017 coming in at a whopping €821-million (about R12,3-billion).

This figure represents an increase of €146-million (or some 21,5%) when compared to the same period in 2016, and comes largely thanks to what the brand simply calls “higher volumes”. So, exactly how high?

Well, Ferrari says shipments totalled 2 003 units in the first quarter of 2017, up 121 units (or 6,4%) year-on-year. This growth was driven by a 50% increase in sales of V12 models, with V8 derivatives posting a 3% decrease. The strong V12 performance was led by the GTC4Lusso, LaFerrari Aperta and F12tdf.

According to the brand, all regions “contributed positively”. EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) expanded by 8,8%, with Germany, France, Italy and United Kingdom growing at double-digit pace. The Americas were up 4,2%, the Rest of APAC (Asia Pacific) up 4,0% and China, Hong Kong and Taiwan combined grew by 3,2%.

Ferrari says it aims to ship 8 400 units in 2017.

A quick glance at the Naamsa statistics for the first three months of 2017 (and a spot of maths) reveals that Ferrari registered 21 units in South Africa in this time, including nine California models, eight 488 Spider units and four 488 GTB derivatives.