Here’s how Mercedes tweaked the Navara’s chassis…

Since the official unveiling of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, plenty has been said about the German brand’s bakkie being based on the Nissan Navara (see the two side-by-side here). But the Stuttgart automaker itself has until now revealed few details about the engineering tweaks made to the Japanese double-cab’s underpinnings.

But, talking to the folks over at motoring.com.au, Mercedes-Benz Vans chief Volker Mornhinweg has spilled the beans … well, a few of them, anyway.

Mornhinweg told the Australian publication that the upgrades made to the Navara’s chassis were considerable, and included the reinforcement of the ladder-frame with additional cross bracing (initially designed for the V6 model, but then extended across the range).



“We had a clear development target of what we’d like to achieve with the pick-up when it comes to driveability, comfort, suspension and turn-in,” said Mornhinweg.

He went on to say that air suspension was not considered for the double-cab, but revealed that the X-Class gained heavier coil springs, revalved dampers and thicker anti-roll bars.

Mornhinweg said that the X-Class bakkie’s wider track also had a positive impact on the vehicle’s handling and carrying capabilities.

“The [extra] width of the track defines the driveability and rolling stability, and when you would like to achieve a certain level, that’s done as a development target. As a result of that, we achieved a certain driveability, stiffness, rolling capability, and geometry.”

Mornhinweg also admitted that there was “not a need to differentiate the things a customer cannot feel or see”, saying to do so would be “stupid, because you need those economies of scale”.

“On one hand we are here to make our customers happy, but on the other, to be honest, we are in business to make better products to attract more customers,” he said.