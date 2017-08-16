Here’s how much extra the facelifted BMW M2 costs

Back in May, BMW revealed the facelifted 2 Series range, including the subtly updated M2. And now, with local deliveries of the tweaked performance coupé expected to start in the coming weeks, we can have a look at pricing for the hottest 2 Series.

In manual guise, the updated M2 will cost R914 506, which works out to an increase of R16 300 over the pre-facelift version. Specified in dual-clutch guise, the refreshed M2 (which thus gains the M-DCT suffix) is priced at R968 910, which again represents a hike of R16 300.

So, what does the facelift include? Well, look closely and you’ll be able to spot the new, full-LED headlamps (rather than bi-xenons), complete with a fresh hexagonal-type twin-circle lighting signature, as well as the subtly redesigned LED tail-lamps.

The Munich brand’s designers have also made some changes inside, where you’ll find an updated facia (with new air-vents, for instance), a tweaked instrument cluster and touchscreen functionality for the 8.8-inch central display.

Nothing’s changed under the bonnet, of course, with the turbocharged 3,0-litre inline-six still providing the rear wheels with 272 kW and 465 N.m. That, says BMW, is enough for a 4,5-second sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in the case of the six-speed manual, and a time two-tenths faster in the case of the seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.