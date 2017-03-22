Here’s how much Porsche makes on every car it sells

A new Bloomberg report suggests that Porsche made a net profit of some $17 250 (about R218 800) on every vehicle it sold in 2016.

Part of the Volkswagen Group, Porsche moved almost 238 000 units (with 166 509 of those bearing Cayenne or Macan badges) last year, which translates to a total operating profit of €3,9-billion (around R53,5-billion).

Bloomberg says this figure represents a 14 percent increase over 2015, along with a net profit of $17 250 per vehicle (itself up nine percent on 2015).

For the sake of comparison, the report added that the Daimler Group (which owns Mercedes-Benz) and the BMW Group each scored about $5 000 (R63 400) net profit per vehicle in 2016, while Ferrari raked in a whopping $90 000 (around R1,14-million) per car.