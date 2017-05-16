How much power the Lamborghini Urus will make…

Lamborghini CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed the peak power output of the twin-turbo 4,0-litre V8 that will provide urge to the upcoming Urus SUV.

According to Automotive News, Domenicali said that the eight-cylinder Urus would churn out 650 hp, which translates to some 485 kW. That would make it more powerful than any SUV currently offered in South Africa.

The CEO added that a plug-in hybrid version would become available about a year after the standard V8 launches.

According to the report, the Italian automaker expects to build some 1 000 units of the new super-SUV in 2018, before growing that annual production figure to 3 500 in 2019.

Sales of the Urus – which will be built on the Volkswagen Group’s so-called MLB Evo platform, and therefore share much with the current Audi Q7 and Bentley Bentayga, as well as with upcoming versions of the Porsche Cayenne and Volkswagen Touareg – are expected to start in initial markets in the second quarter of 2018.