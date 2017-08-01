Here’s how much the BMW 6 Series GT will cost in SA

Earlier this year, BMW officially announced the death of the controversial 5 Series Gran Turismo, before revealing the 6 Series Gran Turismo that will take its place. And, despite the fact that the South African launch is scheduled for as far in the future as November, we’ve already managed to dig up local pricing for the new model.

The G32-generation 6 Series GT will be offered locally in two flavours: 630d and 640i xDrive, both featuring an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission as standard.

The diesel-powered model will employ a 3,0-litre in-line six-cylinder oil-burner producing 195 kW at 4 000 r/min and 620 N.m from 2 000 to 2 500 r/min. This is enough, the Munich-based automaker says, to take the rear-wheel-drive 630d from standstill to 100 km/h in 6,1 seconds.

In standard form, the 630d will be priced at R1 081 300, while specifying the Sport Line (R 1 101 300), Luxury Line (R1 116 400) or M Sport (R1 143 400) packages will boost the price accordingly. Interestingly, this derivative will prove the cheapest entry point to the broader 6 Series range, which still includes coupé, gran coupé and convertible body styles.

The flagship, all-wheel-drive 640i, meanwhile, will cost R1 114 800 in base form, with the same Sport Line (R1 134 800), Luxury Line (R1 149 900) and M Sport (R1 176 900) kits set to be on offer.

The 3,0-litre in-line, turbocharged six-cylinder petrol mill in the 640i GT is worth 250 kW from 5 500-6 500 r/min and 450 N.m (between 1 380 and 5 200 r/min), which allows for a claimed sprint to 100 km/h in 5,3 seconds in xDrive guise.

The 2,0-litre 190 kW/400 N.m 630i, however, is not destined for South Africa…