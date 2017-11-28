Here’s how much the facelifted BMW i3 will cost you

Earlier this year, the BMW took the wraps off the facelifted i3 electric car, while also adding a new, sportier i3s derivative to the range.

Although the updated i3 is due to arrive in South Africa only in the first quarter of 2018 (with the i3s following in the fourth quarter of next year), BMW SA has already revealed pricing on its local site.

As before, two variants will be offered (before the i3s arrives, that is): the pure-electric i3 and the i3 REx (with a range-extending petrol that functions as a generator when the battery nears depletion).

The facelifted i3 will be priced at R612 500 when it arrives on local shores next year, which represents an increase of R5 700 over the current model. The updated i3 REx, meanwhile, will come in at R689 300, also some R5 700 more than the derivative it will replace.

The changes are fairly minimal. Styling updates include a new black finish for the A-pillars, fresh exterior paint options, LED headlamps as standard, restyled front (with new LED indicators) and rear aprons and some added chrome.

The powertrains of the i3 and i3 REx remain untouched. A synchronous electric motor still generates 125 kW and 250 N.m, facilitating a claimed zero to 100 km/h time of 7,3 seconds (in the pure-electric i3) and a limited top speed of 150 km/h. BMW says the lithium-ion high-voltage battery sited in the vehicle floor provides a range of up to 300 km.