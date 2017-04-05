Here’s how much the Ferrari GTC4Lusso costs in SA…

Remember the Ferrari FF? Well, then you’ll recall that the Italian automaker’s four-seater was eventually succeeded by the GTC4Lusso.

And, while we’ve had pricing for the rear-wheel drive GTC4Lusso T (some R5 372 000) – powered by a 449 kW/760 N.m version of the force-fed, 3,9-litre V8 from the California T – for some time, we can now finally reveal just how much the full-fat, 6,3-litre V12-powered model will cost you right here in South Africa.

Chequebook ready? Right, you’re looking at a grand total of R6 218 000 (before you’ve ticked any options boxes, of course) for the naturally aspirated 12-cylinder derivative, which makes 507 kW and 697 N.m, and boasts all-wheel drive.

That makes it some R846 000 – or about the price of a new BMW 530i – more expensive than the GTC4Lusso T.

For the record, the V12 model hits 100 km/h from standstill in a claimed 3,4 seconds (one-tenth faster than the turbocharged V8 variant), before topping out at 335 km/h. And the 200 km/h mark? Well, that arrives in just 10,5 seconds…