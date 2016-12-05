Here’s how much the last LaFerrari coupé sold for…

The last LaFerrari coupé ever built has been sold at auction for a whopping $7-million (around R97-million) to benefit the reconstruction of central Italy in the aftermath of the devastating earthquakes of 2016.

The auction was held in Daytona Beach, Florida, in conjunction with RM Sotheby’s and in collaboration with the National Italian American Foundation’s Earthquake Relief Fund. The price achieved represents a record for the most valuable 21st-century car ever sold at auction.

All proceeds from the auction will go towards the reconstruction efforts in the areas affected by the earthquakes.

The LaFerrari in question is the 500th built and boasts a unique livery with a distinctly Italian theme: a red exterior with a white “dream line” on the bonnet and rear windshield. A small Italian flag on the front of the bonnet serves as a reminder that “this is a gift by Ferrari to its home country”. The car will also feature a commemorative plaque.