Here’s how much the new Audi A5 Coupé costs in SA

The new Audi A5 Coupé has arrived in South Africa (read our first drive from Portugal), with the Ingolstadt automaker finally confirming local pricing.

The new A5 Coupé range comprises nine derivatives, each employing a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, bar the S5 derivative, which uses an eight-speed Tiptronic. For the time being, this S5 Coupé tops the local line-up, coming in at R928 000 (an increase of R7 000 over the outgoing model).

The range kicks off at R589 000 for the 2,0T FSI petrol engine in 140 kW/320 N.m guise, available in two trim levels. Four 140 kW/400 N.m 2,0 TDI diesel mills (again, across two specification levels) sit in the middle of the local line-up, with two of them standard with the brand’s quattro all-wheel-drive system.

A pair of 185 kW versions of the 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol units is next, both standard with all-wheel drive. Then, as mentioned above, the 3,0T FSI S5 Coupé – which now makes 260 kW (up 15 kW) and 500 N.m (up 60 N.m) – is positioned at the very summit of the range.

For the record, the Sport trim adds items such as 18-inch alloys (base models feature 17-inch alloys), sport seats, a model-specific grille and air intakes, sportier bumpers and chrome exhaust trim.

Expect the A5 Sportback to follow in the second quarter of 2017 (likely in May), with the cabriolet set to launch locally in the third quarter (bet on July).

Pricing:

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0T FSI 140 kW S tronic: R589 000

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0T FSI 140 kW S tronic Sport: R623 000

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0 TDI 140 kW S tronic: R619 000

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0 TDI 140 kW S tronic Sport: R653 000

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0 TDI 140 kW quattro S tronic: R652 500

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0 TDI 140 kW quattro S tronic Sport: R686 500

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0T FSI 185 kW quattro S tronic: R723 500

Audi A5 Coupé 2,0T FSI 185 kW quattro S tronic Sport: R757 500

Audi S5 Coupé 3,0T FSI 260 kW quattro: R928 000