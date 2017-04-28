Here’s how much the new Audi A5 Sportback costs…

The new Audi A5 Coupé range arrived in South Africa last month (read our first impressions of the S5 here), and now the local arm of the Ingolstadt automaker is preparing to introduce the Sportback model. And, yes, we’ve secured pricing.

Set to be launched in May, the Audi A5 Sportback line-up will eventually comprise nine derivatives, just like the Coupé range. As with its two-door sibling, all models will employ a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard, bar the S5 derivative, which makes use of an eight-speed Tiptronic.

And, you’ll be happy to learn that the addition of two doors doesn’t change the A5’s price-tag one bit, with the pricing detailed below mirroring that of the coupé line-up. For more details on the engine range, see our coupé story here.

The cabriolet version of the A5, meanwhile, is expected to arrive in South Africa in the third quarter of 2017 (most likely in July). And the new RS5 Coupé? Well, it seems Audi SA is keen to bring that in before the end of the year…

Pricing:

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0T FSI 140 kW S tronic: R589 000

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0T FSI 140 kW S tronic Sport: R623 000

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0 TDI 140 kW S tronic: R619 000

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0 TDI 140 kW S tronic Sport: R653 000

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0 TDI 140 kW quattro S tronic: R652 500

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0 TDI 140 kW quattro S tronic Sport: R686 500

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0T FSI 185 kW quattro S tronic: R723 500

Audi A5 Sportback 2,0T FSI 185 kW quattro S tronic Sport: R757 500

Audi S5 Sportback 3,0T FSI 260 kW quattro: R928 000