Here’s how much the new Audi Q5 will cost in SA…

The second-generation Audi Q5 was revealed in Paris in September last year, and is now set to launch in South Africa. We’ve managed to learn pricing for the local range, which comprises five derivatives at launch.

Going up against the likes of the BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Jaguar F-Pace, the local Q5 line-up will feature three engines. Four of the five variants feature a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard (the SQ5 gets an eight-speed torque converter), while all five come with quattro all-wheel drive.

The range kicks off with the 2,0TDI quattro derivative, which is powered by the Volkswagen Group’s 2,0-litre turbodiesel four-cylinder engine. In this application, the oil-burner churns out 140 kW and 400 N.m, allowing a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 7,9 seconds and a claimed average fuel consumption of 4,9 L/100 km.

The 2,0TFSI quattro, meanwhile, uses the German brand’s 2,0-litre turbocharged petrol four-pot, which sends 185 kW and 370 N.m to all four corners. Audi claims a 6,3-second sprint to three figures for this powertrain, along with a combined fuel economy of 6,8 L/100 km.

Both engines can furthermore be had in “sport” specification, which adds styling tweaks and a smattering of extra standard equipment (such as larger alloys and LED headlamps). Full specifications will be available at launch.

The flagship SQ5, meanwhile, makes use of a 3,0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine, churning out 260 kW and 500 N.m. This translates to a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,4 seconds.

Pricing:

Audi Q5 2,0TDI quattro: R698 000

Audi Q5 2,0TFSI quattro: R747 500

Audi Q5 2,0TDI quattro sport: R748 000

Audi Q5 2,0TFSI quattro sport: R797 500

Audi SQ5 quattro: R1 044 000