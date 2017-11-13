Here’s how much the new Audi RS5 Coupé costs in SA

The new Audi RS5 Coupé has officially arrived in South Africa, sporting a fresh 2,9-litre twin-turn V6 and the Ingolstadt-based automaker’s trademark quattro system.

The all-wheel-drive coupé makes 331 kW and 600 N.m, with the latter representing a whopping 170 N.m increase on the output of the outgoing naturally aspirated V8. The claimed 0-100 km/h time comes in at 3,9 seconds (and fuel consumption at 8,7L/100 km), while top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

An eight-speed automatic transmission comes standard. The local price for this mighty performance coupé? Some R1 285 500. That makes it R357 500 more expensive than 260 kW/500 N.m Audi S5 Coupé.

The RS5 Coupé is available in seven exterior colours, including the new Sonoma green metallic pictured below. A carbon roof with a naked fibre structure is also available as an option.

In addition, the optionally available RS Dynamic Package adds Matrix LED headlamps (LED headlights are standard), dynamic steering, a sports differential, raised top speed (280 km/h) and sports suspension plus with Dynamic Ride Control.

Inside, you’ll find RS sport seats in Nappa leather with a honeycomb pattern along with a flat-bottomed RS multifunction sport steering wheel. The RS design package adds contrasting red elements on the centre console, armrests, seat belts and floor mats.

Audi’s virtual cockpit is standard on the new RS5 Coupé, while a head-up display is optional. The standard specification list furthermore includes 20-inch alloys, four-way electrically adjustable front seats (with lumbar support and a massage function), a Bang & Olufsen sound system, MMI Navigation plus, a reversing camera and a tyre repair kit.