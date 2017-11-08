Here’s how much the new Audi S4 costs in SA…

Audi South Africa has released local pricing for the new S4 sedan, which makes 260 kW and 500 N.m thanks to its 3,0 TFSI heart.

The performance sedan is priced from R809 000 in South Africa, with plenty of options available.

The S4’s turbocharged V6 engine allows the all-wheel-drive sedan to accelerate from standstill to 100 km/h in a claimed 4,7 seconds, before topping out at an electronically limited 250 km/h.

Power is sent to all four corners via an eight-speed tiptronic transmission, complete with a fuel-saving coasting function. Audi says that should the accelerator pedal be released at speeds between 55 and 160 km/h, the gearbox switches to the freewheeling mode.

Key standard features include five-spoke 19-inch alloys, side-mirror caps in aluminium look, the high-gloss package, LED headlamps, dynamic indicators, stainless steel pedals, a self-locking centre differential, rear parking sensors and S sports suspension.

Interesting options include S sport seats (with integrated head restraints, adjustable lateral supports and a massage function) along with nappa leather in black, rotor grey or magma red. The brand’s nifty virtual cockpit, meanwhile, is also available as an extra, along with a head-up function.