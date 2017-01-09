Here’s how much the new Discovery will cost in SA…

Land Rover South Africa has released the starting price for its new Discovery, which will launch locally in July 2017.

In the meantime, the automaker has invited potential customers to play around with its new configurator – and even place an early order.

So, how much will the new Discovery cost? Well, the brand says it will start at R980 000 when equipped with the 3,0-litre Td6 diesel (190 kW/600 N.m) or R1 018 500 when fitted with the 3,0-litre supercharged V6 Si6 petrol (250 kW/450 N.m) mill.

Both models employ an eight-speed automatic transmission, while customers will have a choice of four specification levels: S, SE, HSE, HSE Luxury. In addition, some 35 “First Edition” models, which boast added standard kit, will be available in South Africa.

