Here’s how much the new Lexus LC500 costs in SA…

The new Lexus LC500 coupé has officially arrived in South Africa, and is positioned at launch as the most expensive model in the Japanese brand’s local line-up.

Pegged at R1 729 600, the flagship coupé is pricier than either of the LX derivatives and even the outgoing LS sedan (the latter coming in at R1 709 600).

While the LC500h hybrid variant is available in some overseas markets, Lexus SA has brought in only the purely petrol powered derivative for now.

Under the bonnet lurks a 5,0-litre naturally aspirated V8 (linked to a 10-speed automatic transmission) with peak outputs of 351 kW and 450 N.m. This, says Lexus, results in a 0-100 km/h sprint in under 4,7 seconds. Maximum power is produced at 7 100 r/min (not far short of the 7 300 r/min redline), while peak torque arrives at a lofty 4 800 r/min.

The price includes a four-year/100 000 km service plan and the standard Lexus “Distance Plan Complete”.

