Here’s how much the new Mercedes-AMG E63 S costs

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ is now officially available to order in South Africa, with a starting price of R1 868 400.

Billed as the “most powerful E‑Class of all time”, the E63 S slots in at the very summit of the local range, positioned above the 295 kW E43 (which, for the record, is currently priced at R1 174 008).

The all-wheel drive E63 S employs a 4,0‑litre V8 biturbo engine (linked to a 9‑speed sports transmission) worth a whopping 450 kW and 850 N.m. That means it’s good for a claimed zero to 100 km/h sprint of just 3,4 seconds.

For more details, read our first (international) drive of this uber-saloon here.