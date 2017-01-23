Here’s how much the new Mitsubishi Triton costs…

The new Mitsubishi Triton double-cab bakkie has been launched in South Africa, and is priced from R479 900.

The local range comprises four double-cab models, each powered by the Japanese brand’s new 2,4-litre turbodiesel engine. This new four-cylinder unit is worth 133 kW (at 3 500 r/min) and 430 N.m (at 2 500 r/min), and can be paired with either a five-speed automatic or six-speed manual transmission.

The range-toppers come with the brand’s Super Select II four-wheel-drive system, which includes four modes (2H, 4H, 4HLc and 4LLc) and 215 mm ground clearance.

All models are covered by a three-year/100 000 km warranty and come standard with a five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Look out for our driving impression of this new double-cab later in the week.

Pricing:

Mitsubishi Triton 2,4-litre Di-D 4×2: R479 900

Mitsubishi Triton 2,4-litre Di-D 4×2 (auto): R499 900

Mitsubishi Triton 2,4-litre Di-D 4×4: R539 900

Mitsubishi Triton 2,4-litre Di-D 4×4 (auto): R559 900