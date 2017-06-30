Here’s how much the new Subaru XV costs in SA…

The new, second-generation Subaru XV is set to launch in South Africa in July, and we’ve managed to track down pricing for the slightly pared back two-derivative range.

Despite sporting conservatively revised exterior styling, the new model is just that: pretty much all-new (bar the powertrain, that is). It runs on the latest Subaru Global Platform and is slightly larger than its forebear (with the wheelbase growing some 30 mm). Inside, too, sweeping design and ergonomic changes have been made.

Under the bonnet, however, the Japanese automaker has retained the original range’s 2,0-litre, naturally aspirated four-cylinder Boxer engine. But a few minor tweaks have boosted the horizontally opposed unit’s peak output from 110 kW to 115 kW, although maximum torque stays at 196 N.m. Claimed combined fuel consumption, meanwhile, improves from 7,9 to 7,3 L/100 km.

The manual gearbox in the base model of the outgoing local line-up falls away, leaving a pair of variants employing the brand’s continuously variable transmission. The first comes in at R385 000, which represents a R4 000 premium over the first-generation equivalent.

The flagship 2,0i-S ES variant costs R439 000 and adds Subaru’s EyeSight driver assistance technology designed to reduce or circumvent collisions caused by driver error and fatigue. Subaru says the system does this by detecting the presence of vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and other “potential hazards” up to 110 metres ahead.

The range-topper furthermore gains a more impressive standard features list, and comes equipped with the likes of LED headlamps, 18-inch alloys, leather upholstery, dual-zone climate contro, a sunroof, an 8,0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a reversing camera, active torque vectoring and satellite navigation.

Pricing:

Subaru XV 2,0i CVT: R385 000

Subaru XV 2,0i-S ES (Eyesight) CVT: R439 000