Here’s how much the Porsche 911 GT2 RS costs in SA

The fastest and most powerful “road-approved” Porsche 911 has finally been officially revealed: meet the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS.

Powered by a 515 kW bi-turbo flat-six engine, the 1 470 kg (with a full fuel tank) two-seater accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in a claimed 2,8 seconds before topping out at 340 km/h.

What’s the official price-tag in South Africa? Well, despite rumours that they’ve all already been sold, Porsche SA has confirmed that the rear-wheel-drive 911 GT2 RS is “available for order” in South Africa with a starting price of R4 411 000 (which includes a three-year Drive Plan).

The Stuttgart-based automaker used the 3,8-litre engine from the 911 Turbo S as a base, but added heftier turbochargers and a revised cooling system that sprays the charge-air cooler with water once temperatures increase past a certain point. Engineers also uprated the seven-speed double-clutch transmission and developed a new exhaust system fashioned from extra-lightweight titanium.

The new 911 GT2 RS is underpinned by what Porsche describes as a “flawless racing chassis”, complete with rear-axle steering and ultra-high-performance tyres (265/35 ZR 20 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear).

Ceramic brakes come standard, while the front wings, wheel housing vents, side-mirror caps, air intakes on the rear side sections and parts of the rear end are fashioned from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, as are many of the interior components. The bonnet is also made from carbon to render the vehicle as lightweight as possible, while the standard trim roof is made from magnesium.

Not light enough for you? Well, there’s also the optional Weissach package, which provides a weight saving of some 30 kg courtesy of additional carbon-fibre reinforced plastic, titanium and other lightweight elements (from the carbon anti-roll bars to the magnesium wheels). Inside the 911 GT2 RS you’ll find swathes of red Alcantara, black leather yet more carbon-weave trim.