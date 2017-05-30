Here’s how Porsche plans to thwart ‘speculators’…

It’s become a bit of a trend, hasn’t it? Buyers scooping up Porsche’s GT-badged models as investments rather than actual driving machines.

Well, it seems the German automaker has had enough of speculators hoarding these low-volume, sought-after sportscars and flipping them for significant profits.

Andreas Preuninger, the brand’s head of GT road-car development, told Car and Driver that Porsche had a plan to crack down on this practice.

“I personally like to see my cars being used. That’s what we build them for. They are just too good to be left to stand and collect dust,” Preuninger told the US publication.

“I don’t like this business of people buying our cars to make money on them. That was never our intention. The purpose of limiting a car is not for it to gain value. We don’t want to be laying money on each car’s roof when they run out of the factory.”

So, how will Porsche address the issue? Well, if you do it once, the brand fully expects you to do it again, and will take action.

“We are monitoring very closely who is flipping cars. We do not build too many cars and we know most of our customers well – we like to have a name for every car before we build it,” he said.

“If you’re flipping cars, then I think it’s understandable that you won’t get on the list for the next car if we have more demand than supply. It’s not a punishment but a strategy: to supply the cars to the customers who will really use them. I think that’s just fair.”