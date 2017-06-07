Here’s how quickly the Civic Type R will hit 100 km/h

Back in March, Honda revealed the latest Civic Type R in Geneva, barely a year after the previous (or current, for us) version arrived in South Africa. And now we finally know just how fast it will sprint from zero to 100 km/h.

With the Japanese automaker’s 2,0-litre turbocharged VTEC engine now making 235 kW at 6 500 r/min and 400 N.m between 2 500 r/min and 4 500 r/min, Honda says the new hot hatch will hit three figures in 5,7 seconds – precisely the same as the FK2 Civic Type R, then (although still quicker than its likewise front-wheel-drive rivals). The new model will top out at 272 km/h, some two units higher than before.

Honda says the revised six-speed manual transmission features a 7% lower final gear ratio and a rev-matching function. You’ll also no doubt notice the triple-exit exhaust, which – as we’ve reported on before – are all fully functional.

Of course, the new Type R – which will be built in Swindon in the United Kingdom – is the fastest front-wheel-drive production vehicle to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife, having snatched the unofficial title from the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport S earlier this year.

The exact timing of the new Civic Type R’s introduction to South Africa has yet to be confirmed, but check back soon for a driving impression.