Here’s the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

If Toyota Zimbabwe’s website is anything to go by then what we have here is the facelifted Toyota Land Cruiser Prado which adopts a slight visual update to the exterior and interior. As far as updates are concerned, it looks like this one is purely cosmetic.

The most notable change to the updated Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is the front end which adopts a new grille and headlamp design with daytime running lights. The front bumper and fog lamps have also received a drastic redesign.

Over at the rear you’ll find a more modern taillamp cluster while the rear bumper doesn’t seem to have changed at all.

As for the interior, there have been some notable alterations. Both the steering wheel and gear selector for the automatic model have been updated. The now larger infotainment system and climate controls have also been swapped out with a more modern layout.

Structurally everything should remain the same. Trim levels are also expected to remain unchanged as the website lists both TX and VX options with the same 3,0-litre four-cylinder turbodiesel and 4,0-litre V6 tubropetrol engines. The trim levels are expected to stay exactly as they are.

Seeing that this model is already listed on an official Toyota web-page (whether Toyota Zimbabwe had permission or not) it’s possible that the official reveal could take place before the end of the year.