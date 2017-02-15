Here’s the starting price for the facelifted VW Golf

CAR deputy editor Terence Steenkamp is currently sampling the facelifted Volkswagen Golf 7 range in Spain and has managed to source the likely starting price for the updated line-up.

The refreshed hatchback range is due to arrive in South Africa from May this year, although the launch of the various derivatives will be staggered through to July. And we have learnt that pricing will start from around R290 000.

An 81 kW 1,0-litre TSI variant will serve as the base engine (mated to a manual gearbox), and will be available in either Trendline or Comfortline trim.

Next up is the 1,4-litre TSI engine, which is essentially carried over from the outgoing range (SA won’t be getting the new, cleaner 1,5-litre TSI … for now, at least). This 92 kW unit will be paired as standard with a DSG transmission and come in Comfortline specification.

An 81 kW 2,0-litre TDI in Comfortline trim sits in the middle of the range. As we reported earlier, the 130 kW GTD has been confirmed for SA (in DSG form only), and will likely come in at a little over R500 000.

Similarly, only DSG versions of the 2,0-litre TSI Golf GTI and Golf R will be offered locally, with the former churning out 169 kW and the latter 213 kW.