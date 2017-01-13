Here’s the starting price of the new Audi Q2…

Audi has released the starting price of its new Q2, which is scheduled to launch locally in the first quarter of 2017.

Pricing for the small premium SUV – which will compete with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and new Mini Countryman – will start from R434 500.

The Q2 is expected to launch locally with the Volkswagen Group’s familiar 1,4T FSI engine (mated to either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission), which is worth 110 kW and 250 N.m.

Soon thereafter, a pair of entry-level derivatives – each employing the three-cylinder 1,0T FSI mill punting out 85 kW and 200 N.m, and married to a manual gearbox – is likely to be added to the South African range. It’s the most basic of these that we believe with be priced from R434 500.

In addition, Audi SA has plans to add dual-clutch versions of these three-pot models by May, along with a 105 kW/340 N.m 2,0 TDI in dual-clutch flavour.