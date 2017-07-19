Here’s what Mercedes X-Class looks like in base spec

As you would have read in our initial story on the reveal of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, the new double-cab bakkie will be offered in three design and equipment variants. So, what does the base model look like?

Well, have a look at the images above to find out. According to the Stuttgart-based automaker, the so-called “Pure” specification (which sits at the very bottom of the range, under the Progressive and Power models) is “ideal for rugged, functional use”.

“It fulfils all the demands placed on a workhorse. At the same time, its comfort and design make it perfect for visiting customers or suppliers and for private activities,” the brand says in its press material.

The Pure model you see in the accompanying images is painted in Kabara Black metallic and features 17-inch steel wheels rather than alloys, wrapped in Goodyear 255/65 R17 rubber. You’ll also notice that the front apron is unpainted, while the rear bumper is finished in black (although this isn’t quite as noticeable on a black-painted vehicle as it otherwise might be).

Inside, X-Class Pure variants come with black Tunja fabric as standard, while black man-made leather will be available as an option. The steering wheel, shift lever knob (a six-manual, in this case) and handbrake lever also seemingly do without leather.

