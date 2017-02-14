Here’s what Mitsubishi has named its all-new SUV…

Last month, Mitsubishi released a teaser image of its upcoming SUV. And now the Japanese automaker has revealed the newcomer’s name, along with two more images.

The all-new SUV will be badged the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross, and will slot in between the ASX and the Outlander.

The name, of course, references the brand’s Eclipse sports car, while also referring to the cross-functional SUV nature of the new vehicle.

The production version of the Eclipse Cross will make its official debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March, finished in what Mitsubishi describes as “a deep gloss red metallic”, a new hue developed for this model.