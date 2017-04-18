Here’s what the four-pot Jaguar F-Type sounds like…

Last week, Jaguar added a new four-cylinder (yes, four-cylinder) engine to its F-Type sports car range. And now the British automaker has given us a little sample of this new entry-level model’s soundtrack.

The new 2,0-litre turbocharged unit slots in below the 3,0-litre supercharged V6 and the range-topping 5,0-litre supercharged V8. Expected to join the local line-up in the final quarter of 2017, the new engine offers 221 kW and 400 N.m, enough for a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 5,7 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h.

The Whitley-based brand points out that the new Ingenium mill is significantly lighter than the six-cylinder engine, and insists that the cheapest F-Type – set apart from the rest of the range by its central exhaust exit – will boast an enviable soundtrack thanks to a “meticulously tuned active exhaust”.

But does it make a special enough noise? Well, watch the two videos below (the second appears to offer a truer glimpse) and judge for yourself…