Here’s what the new Hyundai i30 N sounds like…

We’ve already had a good look at the new Hyundai i30 N (read all about the latest Golf GTI-fighter right here), but now the Korean automaker has released a video that includes a few samples of the hot hatch’s engine and exhaust notes.

The 90-second clip shows what appears to be the Performance Pack version, featuring the full 202 kW output (the standard model will make 184 kW), being belted around a racetrack.

The 2,0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine – which is mated to a six-speed manual (with a rev-matching function) as standard – sends its power to the front wheels.

An electronic sound generator sited at the base of the windscreen sends what Hyundai calls “some extra acoustic drama” into the cabin (we’ll leave you to be the judge), while a variable exhaust valve system (included in the Performance Package) allows the driver to select different exhaust sounds.

In Sport+ mode (one of five driving modes), something the automaker calls an “after-fire sound” is also available, essentially allowing the driver to induce pops and crackles on the overrun. Let’s just say we wholeheartedly approve of this last feature.

Have a listen in the video below…