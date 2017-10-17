Here’s what the new Polo looks like in Trendline trim

The sixth-generation Volkswagen Polo will arrive in South Africa within the next few months. Since its official reveal, we’ve gotten a look at various trim lines for what is expected to be one of SA’s bestselling hatches, but now we finally have an idea of what it looks like in base trim (likely to be similar to Trendline guise in SA) thanks to images sourced by AutoForum.cz.

Before getting into the details, it is worth mentioning that this is a German-spec model, which means that the level of specification may differ slightly to what SA will receive. Visually, however, you can expect it to look the same.

On the outside, it’s pretty much as you would expect it to look. The Polo adopts unadorned plastic trims for the bumper inserts and door mirrors (with embedded indicators), while the door handles are finished in black. Finishing off the base exterior are steel wheels covered with plastic hubcaps.

The cabin is where things get even more basic. As expected, the style is monotonous in terms of the colour of the trim and upholstery, and the pictured vehicle lacks air-conditioning and a touchscreen (two items that will likely be standard in SA, even on entry-level vehicles). On the flip side, a tyre-pressure monitor is included, as are front electric windows, curtain airbags and Isofix.

The new Polo will launch locally toward the end of January. Spec and pricing will be confirmed closer to the time.