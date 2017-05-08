Here’s which ‘film villain’ inspired Mustang’s design

A Ford design executive has revealed which famous movie villain inspired the styling of the front end of the 2018 Mustang.

That’s right, Darth Vader from the Star Wars franchise served as a muse for designers working on the facelifted ‘Stang, according to Ford’s design manager, Melvin Betancourt.

“When we were designing the new 2018 Mustang, the team wanted to make the new model look more aggressive, and one place where we found inspiration was one of the most famous screenplay villains of all time,” Betancourt told Autoblog (head over to the US publication to see a front-on comparison between the Mustang and the mask).

“The angled nostrils and contours of Darth Vader’s mask became the inspiration for the Mustang’s new foglamp scoops and front-end shape,” he revealed.

Squint and you might notice that the Mustang’s trapezoidal lower grille – and those new foglamps – do look somewhat like the Darth Vader’s mouthpiece. Can you see the resemblance?