Here’s who Mercedes says will buy its X-Class bakkie

Mercedes-Benz recently revealed two versions of its Concept X-Class pickup, previewing the upcoming production version of the bakkie, which will be launched late in 2017.

So, who does the Stuttgart-based automaker expect to buy what it bills as the world’s first “true premium pickup”? Well, Mercedes-Benz reckons its bakkie will “bridge the gap between commercial and private and between urban and rural use”, and is thus targeting a large variety of customers.

“It will consequently appeal not only to pickup owners wishing for more car-like characteristics, performance, safety, and comfort, but also and above all to people who drive a passenger car, SUV or van,” the German manufacturer said.

Based on its market research studies, Mercedes-Benz says it has identified five customer groups, “which are of different relevance in the individual countries”. Let’s have a look at each below.

1. Active families

Mercedes says these families have “an affinity for premium products”, and believes they will use the bakkie mostly for “commuting to work, for shopping, taking the kids to school or sports activities, for weekend trips, and vacation”. South Africa is considered a key market for this type of consumer.

2. Adventurers

The brand calls the second type of customer it has identified a “successful adventurer”, who lives in an urban environment and participates in outdoor sports “such as skiing or riding jet-skis, or have their own boat”. They need a comfortable premium vehicle for everyday use that at the same time offers sufficient cargo space and towing capacity for their recreational equipment. Again, South Africa is considered one of the top markets in this regard.

3. Individualists

Another large part of the brand’s intended audience in South Africa is made up of what is calls “trend-conscious individualists” with an affinity for premium products. These customers lead an “independent lifestyle” and want a vehicle outside the mainstream that “underscores their personality and status with a unique design”. Mercedes sees such a consumer using its bakkie as an everyday vehicle in the city.

4. Business owners

Interestingly, Mercedes says the fourth customer group is not nearly as relevant to South Africa, and comprises business owners (such as building contractors, architects and service providers) who want to use their pickup for both commercial and private purposes.

5. Landowners

Own a wine farm in South Africa? Well, Mercedes reckons you are part of its target market. “They need a vehicle that on the one hand takes them through unpaved terrain and has sufficient cargo and towing capacity. On the other hand, it must be suitable for driving to customer and supplier meetings as well as for use as an everyday vehicle for the family,” said the brand.

