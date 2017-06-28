Here’s why BMW buyers are dropping 3 Series for X3…

Typical, modern new-vehicle buyers have shifted their sights from the regular sedan to the SUV. And BMW buyers, it seems, are no different.

“There are people moving from the 3 Series sedan into the [outgoing] X3,” said Harald Krüger, BMW Group chairman, according to Motor1.com.

“Most of the customers never come back and are loyal to these [SUVs],” he added.

And that, of course, has prompted the Munich-based automaker to shift its manufacturing focus somewhat, in order to meet increasing demand for its X-badged SUVs.

In fact, in addition to being built in Spartanburg in the United States, the new G01-generation X3 will also be produced at Plant Rosslyn in South Africa (which will thus cease production of the 3 Series) and in China.

So, why are 3 Series owners seemingly so taken by the X3?

“They enjoy the seating position, they enjoy the overview of the traffic, they enjoy the functionality, they enjoy the ride over rough areas,” Krüger told the publication.

Krüger also revealed that the US was central to BMW’s decision to build a flagship X7, which is expected to break cover in 2018.

“For the US market, the new X7 will be very important, because we haven’t had a product in that segment so far,” Krüger said.

“We have markets like China and Russia for example, they demand a product like this one. But let’s put it this way, without a big US market, it’s probably difficult to make that product.”

Read more: