Holden special editions bid farewell to Commodore

The Holden Commodore has built quite a legacy as one of Australia’s finest sports saloons, but production will sadly come to an end in October this year.

However, both the saloon and the ute have gained a tune-up to celebrate the badge’s iconic status.

The three special editions on offer will be called the Motorsport, Director and Magnum Ute, and each will make use of the trusty 6,2-litre LS3 V8. Other performance-inspired tweaks, such as magnetic ride control, will also be added.

The Motorsport Edition, which will be based on the SS-V Redline, will be built on a 1 200-unit run and pay homage to the Australian touring car. Visually, it will be kitted with plenty of red trim, 20-inch forged alloy wheels and “Motorsport” decals. With this purchase, owners will also receive a 1:18 scale model car.

The Director, meanwhile, will be a more exclusive version of the Calais V sedan, limited to just 360 units. This model pays tribute to the previous director of the company and the original Commodore designer, Peter Brock.

It comes equipped with special bonnet vents, a black roof, charcoal-coloured Brembo brakes, paddle shifters, sports seats, alloy pedals and a commemorative presentation case.

Of the three limited editions, the Magnum Ute is arguably the most special as it pays homage to the iconic Australian pick-up and will be limited to just 240 units.

Holden says the Magnum is the quickest ute it has ever created. Along with this, it has been provided with an improved ride, thanks to the sedan-tuned FE3 rear suspension, and sports seats and a commemorative presentation case.