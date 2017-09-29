Honda provides glimpse of new Sports EV Concept…

Honda has released a teaser sketch of the new Sports EV Concept that is set to be fully revealed at the Tokyo Motor Show late in October.

The announcement of the Sports EV Concept follows the unveiling of the Urban EV Concept in Frankfurt.

The Japanese brand has released few details about the new Sports EV Concept, but promises that the new show car bears a “striking silhouette” and “friendly face”.

Honda also says the concept will blend into “any lifestyle”, adding that the “sporty electric car” was designed to deliver a “feeling of joy and emotional unity to the drive”, thanks to the combination of an EV powerunit and AI technology in a compact bodyshape.

While the Sports EV Concept will take centre stage for Honda in Tokyo, the brand will also exhibit its Urban EV Concept, the Honda NeuV and the new CR-V, along with a special anniversary model celebrating 60 years and 100 million units of production of the Honda Super Cub.