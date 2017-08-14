Honda reveals facelifted Jazz … in sportier trim

Honda has unveiled the facelifted Jazz ahead of its official debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, handing the versatile supermini fresh exterior styling and a sporty new trim level.

Interestingly, the naturally aspirated 1,5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine now makes 96 kW (the current version in South Africa is worth 88 kW).

The updated Jazz features the Japanese automaker’s latest family face, courtesy of new headlamps and front grille. The front bumper is also fresh, and features more aggressive contouring. Round back, there’s a new gloss black trim strip above a trapezoid lower section, while metallic Skyride Blue has been added as a new colour option.

The range-topping Dynamic model pictured here furthermore adds a thinner front splitter below the lower grille and a triple-strake diffuser in the rear bumper, both finished with a sporty red accent line. This flagship also includes LED headlamps, front foglamps, side-skirts, a rear spoiler and gloss-black 16 alloys.

The 96 kW 1,5-litre engine is Euro 6 compliant and sips at a claimed 5,4 L/100 km when mated to a CVT. Honda says the CVT system itself has been revised to deliver a “more linear and refined response” under acceleration.

No word yet on when the facelifted model will arrive in South Africa.