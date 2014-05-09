Honda S660 for production?

Good news from Honda is that it seems they’ll be building the S660 sportscar displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show in November last year.

We saw the car in the flesh there and it’s a real little head turner. Reminiscent of Honda’s other cute Kei car, the Honda Beat convertible (1991-1996), the S660 is powered by a mid-mounted, turbocharged 660 cc three-cylinder engine.

The output is a measly 48 kW horsepower but it will only weigh in at 900 kg – which means performance won’t be neck-snapping but it should be go-kart-like fun to drive.

According to response.jp the car will be produced on contract at Yachiyo Industry’s Yokkaichi plant starting in 2015. No word yet on whether the car is coming here…