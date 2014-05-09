Honda S660 for production?

  • Image gallery
  • Video
Honda S660
Only 48 kW. But a lot of fun
May 9th 2014Steve Smith

Good news from Honda is that it seems they’ll be building the S660 sportscar displayed at the Tokyo Motor Show in November last year.

We saw the car in the flesh there and it’s a real little head turner. Reminiscent of Honda’s other cute Kei car, the Honda Beat convertible (1991-1996), the S660 is powered by a mid-mounted, turbocharged 660 cc three-cylinder engine.

The output is a measly 48 kW horsepower but it will only weigh in at 900 kg – which means performance won’t be neck-snapping but it should be go-kart-like fun to drive.

According to response.jp the car will be produced on contract at Yachiyo Industry’s Yokkaichi plant starting in 2015. No word yet on whether the car is coming here…

  • Miguel

    A DREAM TOY!!!

  • Frodo

    How difficult would it be to give this a 85 kw engine? At least then it will have performance to match the Mark1 Golf GTi (80kw, 810kg)

  • Squid66

    So my 20 year old mx5 carries an extra 30kg but has double the power and superb handling, especially compared to your run of the mill fwd hot hatch. Why is this news?

    • Knormoer

      You took the words right out of my mouth

    • DRG

      Agreed it should have more power (which perhaps it will if it makes it out of Japan) but it’s a Kei car, built to very strict regulations in Japan. Also, you cannot compare the weight of new cars to that of 20 year old cars. I’m sure I don’t have to explain why on a Carmag forum.

      • Squid66

        Actually this is the ideal forum to discuss this. DRC, without the benefit of reading your mind I can only surmise that you are implying that the laws of physics (mass) somehow diminish over time

        or is it that perhaps new cars use their mass more effectively in terms of better designed suspension components etc. Please enlighten us with your wisdom.

  • DRG

    They’d be silly not to produce this. The Beat was a magnificent little car and this promises to be the same. I hope it sees a more powerful derivative, and I certainly hope it makes it to South Africa.

  • Guy

    I would actually love this car for the city, if it can be like R180k id snap it up