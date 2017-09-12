Honda Urban EV previews 2019 production model

Honda has unveiled its Urban EV Concept in Frankfurt, with the newcomer showcasing an all-new platform as well as new technology and a fresh design language.

The Japanese automaker says the tech and styling of the concept will appear on a future battery electric Honda production model expected in the next two years.

From where we’re sitting, the exterior of the Urban EV Concept is certainly reminiscent of the MK1 Civic. Indeed, with its low and wide proportions, it boasts a neat yet muscular stance that hints at a sporty driving performance. For perspective, Honda says this vehicle is 100 mm shorter than the current Jazz.

The Japanese manufacturer claims that the Urban EV can accommodate four occupants across two bench seats. The front bench is upholstered with a natural grey fabric, while wooden accents are found on the seat backs, squabs and arm rests.

The cabin sports a “floating” dashboard design with what the manufacturer describes as “a large panoramic display screen”. The facia itself features a wrap-around screen that runs behind the console before extending into the doors, where it essentially digitally replaces traditional wing mirrors.

“This is not some vision of the distant future; a production version of this car will be here in Europe in 2019,” said Honda CEO, Takahiro Hachigo.