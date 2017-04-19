Hotter BMW M4 CS revealed … and it’s headed to SA!

The special edition BMW M4 CS has been revealed, positioned in the gap between the M4 with Competition Package and the hardcore M4 GTS.

The new M4 CS will be built in Munich and BMW SA says it will be available in South Africa from the third quarter of 2017, presumably in limited numbers.

The new version of the coupé also sees the brand’s M division introducing a fresh nomenclature, with new performance-boosted “Competition” variants positioned above the standard M models, and CS special edition models above them (and below track-focused halo models such as the M4 GTS).

The turbocharged 3,0-litre inline-six in the M4 CS raises the output of the M4 with Competition Package from 331 kW to 338 kW, allowing the M4 CS to dip below the four-second mark for the claimed 0-100 km/h sprint (one-tenth quicker than the Competition Package model at 3,9 seconds). Peak torque, meanwhile, climbs from 550 N.m to 600 N.m.

The M4 CS furthermore comes standard with the M Driver’s Package, which means its top speed is electronically limited to 280 km/h. The new model is equipped as standard with the brand’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (with shift paddles), and thus will not be available in manual.

BMW says the suspension of the new M4 CS “largely mirrors” that of the M4 with Competition Package, while Adaptive M suspension comes standard. The obligatory blast round the Nürburgring Nordschleife? Some 7 minutes 38 seconds…

The M4 CS boasts exclusive (mixed) light-alloy wheels wrapped in semi-slick Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres (265/35 R19 at the front and 285/30 R20 at the rear). Although these cup tyres are road legal, the Munich automaker says the M4 CS can be ordered with Michelin Sport road tyres at no extra cost.

The newcomer features a model-specific front splitter (made from exposed carbon-fibre) and a carbon-fibre Gurney spoiler lip on the boot lid, while the rear diffuser is swiped directly from the M4 GTS. Inside, the BMW M4 CS boasts lightweight M sports seats trimmed in leather/Alcantara. The door panel trim, meanwhile, is made from compacted natural fibres and features pull loops to save weight. And the bonnet and roof are fashioned from carbon fibre-reinforced plastic for the same purpose.

So, how much? Well, while BMW has released pricing for Europe – some €116 900 (about R1,67-million) – it says local pricing will be “confirmed in due course” (for the record, here’s how much each of the 23 units of the M4 GTS cost in SA).