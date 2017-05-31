Hotter Subaru BRZ STi teased

It looks like we will be seeing a hotter version of the Subaru BRZ very soon.
Ever since the first reveal of the Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 twins, criticism around their relative lack of power has been the talk of the forums. Unperturbed, the recently facelifted Toyota 86 has since been launched with no additional power. Based on this teaser tweet from its official account, however, Subaru may be set to answer the call with a forthcoming BRZ STi offering.

Said to be based on the Subaru STI Performance Concept revealed about two years ago, it introduces a stiffer suspension and conclusive aerodynamic kit. Based on the teased image of a carbon fibre rear wing, the BRZ STi looks like it may, indeed, retain some version of that aero kit.

While enthusiasts will be hoping for a turbocharged variant of the 2,0-litre flat-four engine in the proposed BRZ STi, as covered previously with the first tease of the car, the engine bay appears too compact to be able to accommodate forced induction. Given this, any increase in power is likely to be fairly conservative.

The Subaru BRZ STi is set for an official reveal on 8 June 2017. There’s no word yet whether this model will also be available as a Toyota 86 GRMN as well.

